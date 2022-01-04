- Napa County has just reached its ICU capacity, but the county only regularly has 19 total ICU beds. Officials said that this doesn't mean the county's two hospitals will have to turn away patients, just that nursing staff will have to be reallocated in order to admit more people to the ICU — and the majority currently in ICUs don't appear to have COVID. [KTVU / KRON4]
- San Francisco restaurants are once again struggling both with staffing shortages, and with lost reservations amid the Omicron wave. Keep ordering that takeout! [CBS SF]
- The SFPD is investigating the first homicide of the year in the city, which happened Monday on the 100 block of Brannan, and few details are available. [KRON4]
- A growing outbreak of COVID in the SF Fire Department is forcing firefighters to have to work overtime to cover for those who are isolating. [NBC Bay Area]
- As of Monday, there were 146 students in campus housing at Stanford who were isolating because of testing positive for COVID-19. [KTVU]
- A structure fire at a commercial building in El Cerrito was causing delays on BART's Richmond line Tuesday morning. [East Bay Times]
- In addition to long lines, high demand for COVID testing around the Bay Area is causing a backlog at labs and slow results. [NBC Bay Area]
- After two and a half years off the court, the Warriors' Klay Thompson may return to play on Sunday against the Cavaliers. [Chronicle]
