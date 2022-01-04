- The SF Board of Supervisors is currently relitigating Mayor Breed’s proposed “state of emergency” declaration for the Tenderloin, in a debate that will surely stretch well into the evening, but a scorching Instagram post lets us know that Zuni Cafe is not pleased with Supervisor Matt Haney's support of it. The very pointed Instagram post seen below excoriates Haney for voting for the declaration, asking among other things, “Do you think ‘bullshit' has destroyed our city? If so can you define clearly what ‘bullshit’ is? [Eater SF]
- On a less contentious matter on today's board agenda, the supervisors voted to allot $3.2 million so the school district will not have to pay for the February 15 school recall election. Supervisors Shamann Walton, Gordon Mar and Dean Preston flipped their No votes on the same issue in December, and Sup. Aaron Peskin was the only remaining No. [Chronicle]
- Mass sickouts are marring the SFUSD’s return to the classroom, as on Tuesday, 406 out of roughly 3,600 teachers (11.2%) called in sick amidst the Omicron surge. Every credentialed district employee was forced to take a class, which led to this extraordinary photo of superintendent Dr. Vince Matthews substitute teaching. [Chronicle]
- Around 21,000 PG&E customers are still without power in the Sierra Division (El Dorado, Placer, Nevada, and Sierra Counties) and some of them have been without electricity for more than 10 days. [CBS 13 Sacramento]
- Senator Scott Wiener is withdrawing a bill that banned unnecessary intersex surgeries on children, but vowed “I’m not giving up.” [KPIX]
- The Cartoon Museum in SF is showing an exhibit of three paintings featured on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, and the honor also comes with a $10,000 small museums grant. [Examiner]
Image: Cedric Letsch via Unsplash