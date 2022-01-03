- Following today's big trial verdict, the New York Times pulled the trigger on a piece on the "Epic Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes." "The verdict signaled the end of an era," writes David Streitfeld. "In Silicon Valley, where the line between talk and achievement is often vague, there is finally a limit to faking it."
- A Sacramento-area woman who had been an anti-vaxxer is speaking out in support of COVID vaccines after she spent 65 days in a coma. In total, Andrea Arriaga Borges of Cameron Park spent four and a half months hospitalized after catching COVID in May. [CNN]
- Betty White's agent is having to dispel rumors that she died Friday from a COVID-19 booster shot. "She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived." [People]
- With a daily average case rate of 104 cases per 100,000 residents, San Francisco now has the third-highest COVID transmission rate in the state. [Chronicle]
- On the first trading day of the new year, Apple just became the first U.S. company to be worth $3 trillion. [CBS SF]
- SF's California Street cable car line was back up and running Monday after a cable issue shut it down over the holiday weekend. [CBS SF]
- A survivor of a 2015 balcony collapse in Berkeley in which six people died, Irish citizen Aoife Beary, has herself died of a stroke at the age of 27. [KTVU]
Photo: Adrian Bonifacio