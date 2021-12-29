A 19-year-old Santa Rosa man accused of stabbing his rideshare driver in the neck and elbow on Christmas Day has been arrested after being apprehended walking along the Golden Gate Bridge.

A random and currently unexplained stabbing attack marred Christmas Day for one rideshare driver in Santa Rosa. After dropping his passenger at a park in Windsor, KTVU reports that the rider apparently randomly stabbed the driver in the neck and elbow, and immediately fled from the scene.

Rideshare driver stabbed on Christmas Day, expected to survive. Suspect is Tristan Mathew Hardin, 19, Santa Rosa (photo below). Call 911 if you see him - do not approach. Details here: https://t.co/x2LGQoFWOv pic.twitter.com/WNiiL50bVy — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) December 28, 2021



The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office seemed to know who the suspect was immediately. As seen above, two days after the attack, they posted an image of the at-large suspect. “Suspect is Tristan Mathew Hardin, 19, Santa Rosa,” the sheriff’s office tweeted, seeming to somehow already have an image of him in their mugshot database.

UPDATE: Tristan Hardin, wanted by @sonomasheriff for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing rideshare driver, is arrested w/help by @CHPMarin after he’s found walking on the Golden Gate Bridge pic.twitter.com/pQxgxMX0Hn — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 29, 2021



Within hours of that tweet, the California Highway Patrol found their guy. KTVU now reports that Hardin was apprehended Monday night, strolling along the Golden Gate Bridge.

Per a Tuesday morning tweet from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, "Hardin was arrested and is currently being held in jail on $1 million bail."

Hardin's mother told the Press Democrat that her son had no history of violence, and that he was experiencing a psychotic episode on Christmas.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is described by KTVU as being expected to survive their injuries.

Related: Suspect Arrested in Murder of Sacramento Afghan Refugee Who Was Working for Uber When Fatally Shot [SFist]

Image: @nevidoma via Unsplash