- A mixture of freezing temperatures and steady precipitation made for a snowy Christmas night in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Other parts of the Bay Area, like Los Gatos, also experienced snowfall last night as temperatures dipped below 30 degrees at times. [KPIX]
- Hundreds of flights either leaving from or coming into the United States have already been canceled Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19. Saturday saw more than 1,000 flights canceled for the same reasons. SFO reported at least 100 flight cancellations on Friday that were tied to the Omicron surge. [KRON4]
- The China Beach bathhouse is getting a $20M renovation which will begin in 2022 and last at least a year, bringing fresh coats of paints, washrooms, picnic tables, and more to the San Francisco relic. [Hoodline]
- FYI: Today's the last day to see the series of unique trees at Ghirardelli Square that have been decorated by students from the Academy of Art. [Mission Local]
- Ristobar, an Italian restaurant on Chestnut Street in the Marina District, has been reportedly vandalized twice this week — which the owner believes is tied to its open support of police. [KTVU]
- Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon Desmond Tutu, who was an uncompromising foe of apartheid and also a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights, has died at 90 years old. [Associated Press]
- The Netherlands has just become the first European country to go back to a lockdown-like life amid Omicron (until at least early January), serving as a not-so-subtle warning for what may occur elsewhere in the world. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/GMA