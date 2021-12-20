- The next battle over a housing development in SF is going to be over a 12-story, 400-unit complex proposed at the Sloat Garden Center property in Outer Parkside. It would be the largest, densest development in the history of SF's westside. [Chronicle]
- A 38-year-old woman was fatally shot at an East Oakland homeless encampment Sunday night, marking the city's 133rd homicide of the year. [East Bay Times]
- Omicron is showing no signs of deterring people from holiday travel at SFO, and airport officials are recommending arriving two hours before your domestic flight this week, if you are traveling. [KRON4]
- Connecticut Yankee sports bar, a bar in Potrero Hill that caters to New England fans, is closed because staff tested positive for COVID. [NBC Bay Area]
- In case you were curious, the Metallica 40th anniversary show on Friday went through deep cuts in the band's album catalog going in ascending order, while the Sunday show did the opposite, starting with "Hard Wired" from the band's most recent album in 2016. [Bay Area News Group]
- Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker both reported having breakthrough COVID cases over the weekend, via Twitter, and both say they have mild symptoms. [Associated Press]
- Moderna says its initial data on its booster shot shows it provides significant protection against Omicron. [Associated Press]
- New York Magazine has a first-person essay by a trans man in San Francisco who recently had phalloplasty, to have a new penis attached. [New York]
- The 49ers beat the Falcons 31-13 last night, and the Niners now just need one more win to secure a playoff spot. [NinersWire]
Photo: Poodar Chu