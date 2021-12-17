A Friday morning power outage in the Financial District and SoMa was impacting multiple downtown businesses, as well as the Salesforce/Transbay Transit Center.

A power outage that began being reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday was impacting a swath of downtown San Francisco. As KRON4 reports, at its peak, the outage was affecting 2,000 PG&E customers, but over the next two hours power was restored for many.

As of 10:20 a.m., the outage was apparently only impacting 31 PG&E customers downtown.

The Transit Center reported outages in its bus plaza and Grand Hall, via Twitter, and has not yet indicated that power is back as of 10:50 a.m.

CENTER ALERT: We are experiencing a power outage in some parts of the Transit Center, including the Grand Hall and bus plaza. We are working with our engineers to assess and resolve the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. — Salesforce Transit Center (@TransitCenterSF) December 17, 2021

The cause of the outage has not yet been announced.

POWER OUTAGE: PG&E is responding to outages in San Francisco's Financial District. https://t.co/FbAfoVdg0c — KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 17, 2021

Top image: Will Truettner