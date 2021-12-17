A Friday morning power outage in the Financial District and SoMa was impacting multiple downtown businesses, as well as the Salesforce/Transbay Transit Center.

A power outage that began being reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday was impacting a swath of downtown San Francisco. As KRON4 reports, at its peak, the outage was affecting 2,000 PG&E customers, but over the next two hours power was restored for many.

As of 10:20 a.m., the outage was apparently only impacting 31 PG&E customers downtown.

The Transit Center reported outages in its bus plaza and Grand Hall, via Twitter, and has not yet indicated that power is back as of 10:50 a.m.

The cause of the outage has not yet been announced.

Top image: Will Truettner