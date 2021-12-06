- It remains too early to say for certain, but early reports out of South Africa suggest that the Omicron variant causes less severe COVID illness, on average, than Delta or other variants. South Africa still has not seen a major spike in hospitalizations, and Dr. Anthony Fauci called this encouraging on Sunday. [Associated Press]
- The chef-owners of the new North Beach brunch spot Hilda and Jesse issued an apology Sunday, backing down from their stance that they refused service to on-duty SF police officers because they were carrying guns. [SFist]
- A Black couple is suing a real estate appraisal firm in Marin County after their Marin City home appraised for almost a half-million more when they "erased" themselves from it and had a white friend pretend to be the homeowner. [Chronicle]
- A Norwegian cruise ship found 17 positive COVID cases when it disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday, with one crew member testing positive for the Omicron variant. [WWLTV]
- A man was found fatally shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Union City on Sunday evening, and police are seeking suspects. [CBS SF]
- Elon Musk's 47.5-acre Hillsborough estate, purchased in 2017 for $23 million, just sold for $30 million. [Socketsite]
- Justin Bieber ignored the international outcry, took the Saudis' money and performed in Jeddah on Sunday night. [The Hill / East Bay Times]
- The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 30-23 on Sunday, ICYMI. [KRON4]
Photo: Dan Akuna