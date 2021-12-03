- A fatal shooting Friday around 4 a.m. in downtown Oakland became the city's 129th homicide for 2021. The transgender adult was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the 1400 block of Castro Street, near Interstate 980; they were pronounced dead on the scene and their identity has yet to be released; 2021 was also the deadliest least year for transgender people ever recorded with over 45 deaths as a result of violence reported this year, thus far. [KPIX/PBS]
- The world's largest toy train returns to the Bay Area this weekend. Dubbed the "Caltrain Holiday Train," this decorated train — which features over 70,000 individual lights —will stop at nine stations between San Francisco and Santa Clara from December 4 to December 5. [holiday-train.org]
- Tesla has officially moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday show the company has formally relocated its corporate headquarters to the same site as the $1.1B manufacturing facility it's currently building in Travis County; Tesla, however, still plans on expanding its Fremont factory. [Austin American-Statesman]
- The Castro's newest Italian restaurant, Vico Cavone, will debut this weekend at the former Firewood space at 4248 18th Street. [Hoodline]
- Palo Alto announced Friday it launched a new Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) to support individuals in mental health emergencies. [KRON4]
- New research indicates that the Omicron variant is spreading faster than any other SARS-CoV-2 variant in South Africa; it's not yet clear whether the Omicron strain causes more severe COVID-19 cases than other versions of the coronavirus — but the percentage of new cases found in children younger than age 5 has risen sharply in the country. [NYT]
- And in today's bit of weird news: A woman was allegedly caught breastfeeding her pet cat on a Delta flight between Syracuse, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia. [Newsweek]
Photo: Getty Images/Vikrant Bachhav