- San Francisco police were out in droves today at Union Square — and even, at times, appearing to outnumber shoppers. Black Friday in downtown SF proved to be a largely uneventful affair today, many of the stores noticeably sparse; Chronicle reporter Michael Cabanatuan managed to snap some pictures Friday that showed SFPD in abundance across the street from Saks Fifth Avenue at 384 Post Street. [Twitter]
Police outnumber early Black Friday shoppers in Union Square. pic.twitter.com/djhO1NVnbf— Michael Cabanatuan (@ctuan) November 26, 2021
- Get ready to see food trucks this weekend on the Great Highway. Though not car-free during the week, the Great Highway still remains off-limits to vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays; the SF Parks and Recreation Department recently announced that a three-month pilot program will launch this weekend, featuring food and drink offerings from the likes of Viva Vegan and California Kahve. [Hoodline]
- Black Friday lines were also quite nonexistent elsewhere in the Bay Area today, as well. [KTVU]
- Sneaker waves, with the potential to reach heights of nine feet or more, could occur along certain NorCal beaches tonight; the National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard warning through at least 6 p.m. tonight. [Chronicle]
- "Digital land" is becoming a thing these days — one virtual plot recently selling for 550 Ethereum tokens, the equivalent of $2.5M. [The Block]
- One of the theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century — the same musician who’s responsible for bringing lyrics from "West Side Story” and “Gypsy" to life — Stephen Sondheim passed away early Friday in his Connecticut home at 91 years old. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/yhelfman