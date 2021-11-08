Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife abruptly canceled a planned trip to the U.N. climate conference, COP26, and he's been out of the public eye for about 10 days now with little explanation. Jennifer Siebel Newsom posted and then deleted a tweet Sunday seeming to make a banal excuse for Newsom's disappearance, but something doesn't quite ring true and Twitter is chattering.

The Newsoms had planned to head to Glasgow to the conference from November 1 to 3, and the only reason that Newsom's office gave for the cancelation of the trip was a "family obligation." Nothing else has been said since, and now with Newsom lying low and not making any other statements since, many are asking questions — including, of course, Fox News.

As the Sacramento Bee reported, the statement, put out three days before the Newsoms' scheduled departure, simply said, "Due to family obligations, Governor Newsom will no longer be traveling to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and will instead be participating virtually, focusing on California’s landmark climate change policies."

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Los Angeles), who is at the conference with the California delegation, told reporters, "There is nobody in California who wanted to be at this conference more than Gavin Newsom… But we are all human beings... Sometimes you need to stay home."

Ms. Siebel Newsom probably didn't help matters with her Sunday evening tweet, in which she said, "It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth. When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life."

Her tweet was deleted, but here’s a screenshot pic.twitter.com/9neU0Z66mX — Sophia Bollag (@SophiaBollag) November 8, 2021

Is that really it? Newsom canceled a big conference plan to go to a soccer game and have a date night with his wife? And he's also refused to say himself what's going on?

Fox News points out that the disappearance from public view coincided with Newsom getting a vaccine booster shot on October 27.

Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley tweeted, "I don’t know where Gavin Newsom is and won’t speculate. But it’s pretty strange for the Governor to disappear for 11 days without explanation."

It is a notably slow time in Sacramento, with the legislature not in session and now with fire season thankfully over. But I think we can expect more rampant speculation about Newsom until he makes some public statement or shows up somewhere.

Top image: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Kingston 11 Cuisine on October 08, 2021 in Oakland, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a COVID-19 recovery package, Senate Bill 314, that will allow restaurants and bars to keep parklets and give them a one-year grace period to apply for permanent expansion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)