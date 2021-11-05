The often trafficky Highway 37, which connects northern Marin County and Sonoma County to Napa and Vallejo, was shut down in both directions Friday after following a major injury crash involving two big rigs.

For commuters and truckers alike, the shutdown of Highway 37 could mean a major detour headache if you're trying to traverse this section of Sonoma County, and the CHP has not provided any estimate for when the highway might reopen.

The crash happened around 1:24 p.m. in the eastbound, single lane of Highway 37 east of 121, toward Napa. An initial report suggested a big rig and two cars were involved, but it now looks like two big rigs were involved. It's unclear how many people were injured.

As KPIX reports, a medi-vac helicopter was at the scene as of 2:25 p.m. Traffic may have started to be allowed through in the westbound lane, though that was unclear.

All eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Route 121.