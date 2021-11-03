The CDC just approved COVID vaccinations for younger children aged 5 and up like yesterday, but San Francisco's health officer is already saying that the vaccine mandate for dining indoors and attending indoor events will extend to those kids pretty soon.

Since August, San Francisco has required people to show proof of full vaccination in order to enter bars, restaurants, theaters, and more. And that mandate will soon apply to children over the age of 4 — with parents needing to bring their vaccine cards along too. SF Health Officer Dr. Susan Phillip said at a meeting with parents Tuesday night, per the Chronicle, that she expects to extend the order to children once a reasonable amount of time has passed for them to get both their shots.

That might mean right around the new year.

"We definitely want to wait and make sure children have an opportunity to get vaccinated, no sooner than eight weeks after the vaccine is available for kids,” Philip said. “There will be a limited time where there will not be those requirements. But there will be a point where children will also have to show proof of vaccination to access some of those settings."

Those settings will include restaurants, entertainment venues like the Chase Center, play gyms, and any other indoor venues that kids may be entering with their parents.

Parents will be able to just show a picture of the kids' vaccine cards — and, the Chronicle notes, because most kids don't carry around IDs with them, they won't have to show their IDs along with the cards, though I can totally see a by-the-books door person at some event demanding to see some ID from a first-grader.

This could, of course, lead to more awkward situations when parents want to eat out with their kids but don't actually want to get them vaccinated, because they have concerns about vaccine safety.

7-year-old Lilah Chipman (L) hides her eyes as Dominic Dinh (R) administers a pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a vaccination clinic at Emmanuel Baptist Church on November 03, 2021 in San Jose, California. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has expanded COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for an estimated 28 million American children between the ages of 5 -11. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But, the Chronicle reports, many local parents are racing to get their kids vaccinated, because it means a return to play dates and less stress around seeing elderly relatives at the holidays. Kids getting their first shots today could have completed their two shots by the day before Thanksgiving, and will be considered fully vaccinated by December 8.

Walgreens and other chains began offering the Pfizer vaccine to children age 5 and up on Wednesday, following the Tuesday approval by a CDC expert panel.

KTVU has listings of where parents can find vaccines for their kids in all nine Bay Area counties.

Top Image: Prakash Shukla (R) holds his 6-year-old daughter Aria Shukla (C) as she receives a pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a vaccination clinic at Emmanuel Baptist Church on November 03, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)