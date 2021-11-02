It could be that unvaccinated Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't allowed to be present at an event in San Francisco, or that not enough tickets got sold, or the ticketing platform yanked the thing because Greene is a loon and a threat to public health. Or it could be that Greene backed out because she's busy. Whatever the reason, Bay Area activists planning to protest her arrival can cross November 6 off their calendars.

SFist reported two weeks ago that Greene was headed here for the SF Republican Party's November 6th "Lincoln-Reagan Dinner" — so named because these are two former Republican presidents that they feel they can still be proud of? We noted that the event with the Georgia congresswoman was likely going to have to be held outside of San Francisco, given rules about proof of vaccination for indoor gatherings.

But as Broke-ass Stuart reports, an email went out late Monday from SFGOP Chair John Dennis apologizing to members who were excited to go an event featuring a keynote by a woman who embraces QAnon and 9/11 conspiracy theories, and saying she's just too darn busy with congressional business this week.

Yes, Greene's chief of staff allegedly told the SFGOP that she can't come to SF because she'll be too busy voting against the Biden spending bill or infrastructure package, which might be held up until late in the week. And, this person said, "MTG would like to work out a later date."

But a source close to the SF Republicans tells Stuart that there was "intense backlash" among members about the invitation given to Greene, and there was also the issue that the ticketing site they used, Anedot, yanked the event for some reason.

In any event, SF GOPers who bought tickets are being offered refunds, and they can now go back to being bitter and fearful that they live surrounded as they are by liberals and commies.

In related news, Greene went on Steve Bannon's podcast this week to declare that "vaccine Nazis" are "ruining our country," and CNN reports that she has been fined $48,000 by the House Sergeant at Arms for refusing to wear a face covering on the House floor.

Top photo: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) signs autographs for supporters at a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)