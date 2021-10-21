The duo who in February allegedly stole a DoorDash delivery van with two toddlers in the backseat have been in County Jail ever since, and their grand jury indictments are being handed down this week.

It was a Saturday night drama that engulfed local Twitter feeds one night in February, and a horrible tale of late-stage capitalism. Top-earning DoorDash driver Jeffrey Fang, described as a “ride-hailing legend,” was driving with his one-year-old and a four-year-old in the backset since he couldn’t afford childcare — because, as Wired explains, “a baby­sitter earns nearly what Fang does” in this town. His van was carjacked with the two children inside, but thankfully, the vehicle and children were recovered within four hours.

(1/2) On February 6, 2021, at approx. 8:47 PM, the victim left his vehicle parked on the 2100 block of Jackson Street. The victim left the engine running while he made a food delivery. The victim's two children, a four-year-old girl, and a two-year-old boy were in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/C6AFf7D704 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2021

The suspects took a few days to find, but remain incarcerated now. And the Chronicle reports that one of the suspects has now been indicted on 12 charges and 10 felony counts, while the other is “scheduled for a court appearance at 9 a.m. Friday.”

German Morazan, who is is 27 years old according to SFBay, was indicted for “felony kidnapping during a carjacking, felony kidnapping to commit a robbery, felony assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, felony second-degree robbery, felony carjacking, felony unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, two counts of felony kidnapping, two counts of felony child endangerment, and misdemeanor endangering the health of a child," per the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

His alleged accomplice Erline Romero, 26, appears in court Friday morning. We don't yet know if he’ll be indicted and on what counts. But the Chronicle reports he was arrested on charges of “two counts of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and car theft.”

The DoorDash driver Jeffrey Fang was benefited by a GoFundMe campaign that raised $155,000 for him and his family. Though, as Eater SF points out, the company DoorDash was less generous, despite the fact that its executives became overnight billionaires in their IPO just two months earlier.

