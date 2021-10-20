- SF supervisors reversed a 36-year-old ban on collecting data about employees’ sexual orientation. It seemed well-intentioned back in 1985 when San Francisco banned collecting data on city employees’ sexual orientation, given all the AIDS discrimination, but the suped passed Breed’s proposal ro resume the practice to make sure LGBTQ people are getting hired and promoted. [KPIX]
- The Netflix walkout over the Dave Chapelle controversy was today, and CEO Ted Sarandos said “I screwed up.” Full quote: “I screwed up that internal communication. I did that, and I screwed it up in two ways. First and foremost, I should have led with a lot more humanity. Meaning, I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling pain and hurt from a decision we made. And I think that needs to be acknowledged up front before you get into the nuts and bolts of anything. I didn’t do that.” [Variety]
- David Chiu starts as San Francisci city attorney on November 1, and will immediately be confronted by the GrubHub-Doordash lawsuit over the 15% fee cap. [Examiner]
- Sonoma County hopes to join San Francisco, Marin, and Contra Costa Counties in their very slight easing of the indoor mask mandates in fully vaccinated gym, office, and small gathering settings. [KRON-4]
- The FDA gave their official OK to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, and says you can now mix the different brands for your booster shot. [Associated Press]
- Accused Kristin Smart murderers Paul and Ruben Flores were arraigned in a San Luis Obispo County court today, and now have a trial date of April 25, 2022. [KGO]
- That rain and wind you’re encountering? It could be worse. You could be one of the 5,378 households with PG&E power because of it right now, and most of the affected households are in Oakland. [KRON-4]
Image: @matthewhenry via Unsplash