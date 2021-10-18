Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, and his family explains it was because he was being treated for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. The vaccines have been found to be only around 45% effective in those who have multiple myeloma in creating an adequate immune response to the virus. [New York Times]

The vaccines have been found to be only around 45% effective in those who have multiple myeloma in creating an adequate immune response to the virus. [New York Times] Over 11,000 PG&E customers were without power this morning due to impacts from last night's light rain showers — primarily in the East Bay and Peninsula. [Chronicle]

A mountain lion sighting in Rohnert Park Monday morning prompted the lockdown of two schools. [CBS SF]

Snow has begun falling in Tahoe, but the Sierra at Tahoe resort in the South Lake area remains closed due to damage from the Caldor Fire — and it's not clear when and how much of the resort will reopen this season. [NBC Bay Area]

Parents and teachers who oppose vaccine mandates are staging walkout protests across California today. [KTVU]

Residents of Point Reyes Station and Olema are complaining that their tap water tastes salty, and it's because two municipal wells get salt water intrusion from the ocean that happens for a period each year and is getting worse. [SFGate]

Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying the J&J vaccine probably should have been a two-dose regimen from the beginning. [KRON4]

Top image: In this image released on May 28, 2021, Gen. Colin Powell (Ret.) on stage during the Capital Concerts' "National Memorial Day Concert" in Washington, DC. The National Memorial Day Concert will be broadcast on May 30, 2021. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)