- A new report finds that the work to shore up the foundation of Millennium Tower continued despite warnings that it was causing more sinking. Crews continued drilling piles around the foundation perimeter even though it was already apparently causing increased settlement back in June. [CBS SF]
- Antioch's rough and tumble ABC Rendezvous Bar was destroyed by an early morning fire today. The bar appears to have been closed since the pandemic began, and the Yelp reviews are pretty amusing. [CBS SF]
- Yesterday's big Zodiac Killer reveal by a self-proclaimed group of "case breakers" — who previously gained attention for floating an unproven theory in the infamous DB Cooper hijacking case — is not at all endorsed by the FBI or the SFPD. [Mercury News]
- Video has been released in the September shooting of an Oakland man by an FBI agent during the course of an arrest. [ABC 7]
- Updates have been made to a 400-unit transit village project in San Jose that's planned for the area near the next BART station to be built, known as 28th Street/Little Portugal Station. [Bay Area News Group]
- Pfizer has officially asked the FDA to authorize the use of its COVID vaccine, in a one-third dose, for children ages 5 to 11, and the FDA has scheduled a meeting about it later this month. [Associated Press]
- Mitch McConnell is crawling back to his turtle den after relenting and saying the debt ceiling can be temporarily raised through December. [KRON4]
- Life expectancy for men in the U.S. has dropped by two years due to COVID-19. [ABC 7]
- 73-year-old U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who came to Britain as a teenage refugee, has been awarded the Nobel Prize in literature. [New York Times]
