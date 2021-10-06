You may want to avoid getting in a car if at all possible in San Francisco this weekend — and you'll definitely want to avoid the Marina and downtown at all costs unless you yourself are going to a Giants game.

The late-pandemic, pent-up desire to get out and do big crowded things is likely to bring throngs of tourists into the city this weekend to watch the Blue Angels air show and/or go see the Giants square off against either the Dodgers or the Cardinals (depending on who wins tonight).

The traffic crush will begin with the all-day air show on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday's playoff game at Oracle Park, which starts at 6:37 p.m.

ALSO, there's a Warriors preseason game Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center starting at 7 p.m.

The Blue Angels will be roaring over the city for three days — and likely will do some practice flyovers before that — along with the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, the Navy parachute team, and a United 777 doing "tricks."

There's then a second playoff game Saturday starting at 6:07 p.m. The games are, reportedly, nearly sold out.

As the Chronicle reports, BART is planning to beef up service over the weekend, and it's holding some "special event trains" in reserve which can be rolled out if there is a crush of passengers heading into the city for these events.

Next up, at the end of the month, we can brace for a whole lot of tourism for Outside Lands.

Photo: Jonathan Saleh