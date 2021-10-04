- Facebook and Instagram and WhatsApp all suffered a major outage Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. PT, and there's no word on when it may be fixed. [CBS SF]
- A massive oil spill in the waters off Huntington Beach, in Southern California, has led to beach closures and a large-scale cleanup effort. The oil began leaking around Friday out of a pipeline that takes oil from a drilling platform to Long Beach, and its exact location is still being investigated. [KRON4]
- 10 people were injured Sunday after a driver crashed their car into the front of a San Leandro convenience store. [Chronicle]
- The Giants secured the NL West crown on Sunday in their final regular season game against the Padres. [ESPN]
- Businesses down around Oracle Park, like Momo's, are glad that they're getting an extra month of foot traffic from baseball fans since the Giants are entering playoff season. [KTVU]
- Castro Street Fair happened on that very sunny Sunday after a pandemic-year hiatus, and the neighborhood was hopping. [NBC Bay Area]
- UCSF physiology professor David Julius shares the Nobel Prize in medicine, announced today, with Scripps professor Ardem Patapoutian, for their research into the sensory nerves in the skin that detect heat and pressure. [Associated Press]
- Johnson & Johnson is now set to seek authorization for its booster shot. [KRON4]
- Warriors player Andrew Wiggins surrendered his "beliefs" and got a COVID vaccine, faced with having to surrender half his salary and not play in any home games. [ABC 7]
- New Zealand is slowly relaxing its strict COVID lockdown, which has failed to completely tamp down a Delta variant outbreak — with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledging that the country can never completely rid itself of the virus. [Associated Press]
