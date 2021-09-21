Organizers of Outside Lands just announced the biggest-ever slate of small-venue night shows for the week of the festival in late October, and these include a Wednesday DRAMA set at Bimbo's, and Kaytranada at 1015 Folsom. Also, there's a just-announced RUFUS DU SOL show at the Fox in Oakland.
As you likely know by now, Outside Lands, having been double-rescheduled, is happening in all its vaccinated glory over Halloween weekend next month. And, as in previous years (besides last year), some artists coming to town are going to do extra shows in the late-night hours at smaller venues around SF and Oakland. These shows are especially great for fans of these bands who hate festivals, or who don't want to spring for Outside Lands tickets.
ranger dave will be staying up late with @rufusdusol, blacklizt (@zhumusic), @kaytranada, @thedramaduo, @mxmtoon and more at this year's night shows! tickets on sale friday at 12 noon pt. pic.twitter.com/UX6cHZ8DjJ— Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) September 21, 2021
The lineup of Night Shows this year includes 16 acts, beginning with DRAMA performing at Bimbo's on Wednesday, October 27. This 18+ show will cost $35, and features opening act Brijean — and as with all the other night shows, tickets go on sale on Friday at noon Pacific Time on the Outside Lands website.
Some shows are all ages, but some are 21+ because of the venue, and all of these venues should be checking for vaccinations at the door.
The rest of the lineup is as follows:
Thursday, 10/28
mxmtoon
The New Parish, Oakland
All Ages
$29.50
Marc E. Bassy
The Independent, San Francisco
21+
$29.50
Bartees Strange
Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco
All Ages
$15
Nap Eyes
w/ Boy Scouts
The Reds, Pinks and Purples
Balboa Theater, San Francisco
All Ages
$20
Friday, 10/29
Kaytranada
1015 Folsom, San Francisco
21+
$40 – $50
Dr. Dog
w/ Tōth
The Warfield, San Francisco
All Ages
$39.50 – $69.50
The Midnight
w/ Jupiter Winter
The Independent, San Francisco
21+
$35
Popscene presents Noga Erez
w/ McKinley Dixon
DJ Aaron Axelsen
Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco
18+
$24
Saturday, 10/30
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Fox Theater, Oakland
18+
$99.50
A R I Z O N A
The Independent
21+
$39.50
Goth Babe
Rickshaw Stop
All Ages
$20
The Hu
The Haunt
Bimbo’s 365 Club
21+
$35
Sunday, 10/31
Blacklizt (ZHU)
The Independent
21+
$59.50
Marc Rebillet
1015 Folsom
21+
$35 – $45
Yves Tumor and Its Band
ECCO2K
Bimbo’s 365 Club
21+
$27.50
Photo: Pien Muller