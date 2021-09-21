Organizers of Outside Lands just announced the biggest-ever slate of small-venue night shows for the week of the festival in late October, and these include a Wednesday DRAMA set at Bimbo's, and Kaytranada at 1015 Folsom. Also, there's a just-announced RUFUS DU SOL show at the Fox in Oakland.

As you likely know by now, Outside Lands, having been double-rescheduled, is happening in all its vaccinated glory over Halloween weekend next month. And, as in previous years (besides last year), some artists coming to town are going to do extra shows in the late-night hours at smaller venues around SF and Oakland. These shows are especially great for fans of these bands who hate festivals, or who don't want to spring for Outside Lands tickets.

ranger dave will be staying up late with @rufusdusol, blacklizt (@zhumusic), @kaytranada, @thedramaduo, @mxmtoon and more at this year's night shows! tickets on sale friday at 12 noon pt. pic.twitter.com/UX6cHZ8DjJ — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) September 21, 2021



The lineup of Night Shows this year includes 16 acts, beginning with DRAMA performing at Bimbo's on Wednesday, October 27. This 18+ show will cost $35, and features opening act Brijean — and as with all the other night shows, tickets go on sale on Friday at noon Pacific Time on the Outside Lands website.

Some shows are all ages, but some are 21+ because of the venue, and all of these venues should be checking for vaccinations at the door.

The rest of the lineup is as follows:

Thursday, 10/28

mxmtoon

The New Parish, Oakland

All Ages

$29.50

Marc E. Bassy

The Independent, San Francisco

21+

$29.50

Bartees Strange

Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

All Ages

$15

Nap Eyes

w/ Boy Scouts

The Reds, Pinks and Purples

Balboa Theater, San Francisco

All Ages

$20

Friday, 10/29

Kaytranada

1015 Folsom, San Francisco

21+

$40 – $50

Dr. Dog

w/ Tōth

The Warfield, San Francisco

All Ages

$39.50 – $69.50

The Midnight

w/ Jupiter Winter

The Independent, San Francisco

21+

$35

Popscene presents Noga Erez

w/ McKinley Dixon

DJ Aaron Axelsen

Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

18+

$24

Saturday, 10/30

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Fox Theater, Oakland

18+

$99.50

A R I Z O N A

The Independent

21+

$39.50

Goth Babe

Rickshaw Stop

All Ages

$20

The Hu

The Haunt

Bimbo’s 365 Club

21+

$35

Sunday, 10/31

Blacklizt (ZHU)

The Independent

21+

$59.50

Marc Rebillet

1015 Folsom

21+

$35 – $45

Yves Tumor and Its Band

ECCO2K

Bimbo’s 365 Club

21+

$27.50

Photo: Pien Muller