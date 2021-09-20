- The sequoias of Giant Forest were successfully protected over the weekend as the KNP Complex fire moved through the area. Another wildfire, the Windy Fire, 30 miles south, is now threatening other giant sequoia groves, Long Meadow Grove and Peyrone Grove in Sequoia National Forest. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 22-year-old man having a mental health emergency was arrested at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Sunday after claiming he had swallowed an explosive device. [East Bay Times]
- A pedestrian was killed this morning on Highway 101 in San Jose in an apparent hit-and-run. [CBS SF]
- Most of the Bay Area has avoided having their power shut off during the current Red Flag warning. [KTVU]
- Bay Area writer Jack Epstein recently found he had two letters in his attic from the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, written in 1979. [Chronicle]
- Beto O'Rourke is apparently "seriously" considering a run for governor of Texas next year. [New York Times]
- Pfizer says its COVID vaccine produced a strong immune response in children aged 5 to 11, and it will seek authorization for this group from the FDA soon. [Associated Press]
- A body found in Wyoming is believed to be that of missing 22-year-old woman Gabby Petito, whose disappearance while on a cross-country trip with her fiance has sparked national headlines. [CNN]
Top Image: Photo from the September 2020 SQF Complex Fire near Camp Nelson, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)