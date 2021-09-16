Bay Area legends Metallica are doing a "secret" show today at The Independent, and as of just before 3 p.m. the line was apparently not too bad.

There was chatter on Twitter, and SFist can confirm via Metallica's fan club site that they're doing this show tonight, September 16, at 8:30 p.m. The line technically "opens" at 6:30 p.m., with wristbands given to each ticket buyer, with doors open at 7:30.

Ok, #SF, who knows what about the secret (?) Metallica show at the Independent RN? I just walked by and it’s a scene! — Vax Headroom (@Hilldawgg) September 16, 2021

Apparently all you need is proof of vaccination — which The Independent has been requiring at every show since they reopened in July — and $20, and it's a limit of one ticket per person in line.

Metallica has been known to do "secret" shows in their hometown in the past — they did four free shows at The Fillmore in 2003 which were announced on their fan site. And the band is celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band this year, with big shows at the Chase Center planned in December.

Also, they're clearly warming up to go on tour, with two shows scheduled next week in Louisville, Kentucky, and two more dates in Sacramento in October.

So, metal heads who didn't have the news already, you've been alerted.

Top image: Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich, bassist Robert Trujillo and lead singer and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica perform on screen at the Skyline Drive In on August 29, 2020 in Shelton, WA . Due to ongoing coronavirus social distancing restrictions, the one-night drive-in Metallica concert event at over 300 drive-ins throughout the country is broadcasting two separate performances on large LCD screens with sound played through car radios. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)