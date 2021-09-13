Two men who exited their cars to argue about a traffic incident early Sunday morning on I-80 in the East Bay were struck and killed by a passing vehicle, the driver of which was trying to swerve around their stopped cars.

The collision happened at 1:37 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-80 west of University Avenue, and as Bay Area News Group reports, CHP officers were first alerted one minute earlier to the fact that the drivers were stopped and arguing in the eastbound lanes.

The two men, along with one woman, were all outside their vehicles when a Mini Cooper being driven by a 50-year-old San Francisco man struck and killed the two men. The woman, who may have been struck with debris, was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Mini Cooper remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

As KPIX reports, the deceased men have now been identified as 46-year-old Michael Bernardo of Hercules, and 28-year-old Keandre Allums of San Pablo.

The nature of the two drivers' initial collision has not been reported, but the two cars, a Chevrolet Malibu and a Dodge Durango, were apparently still operable.

"CHP Oakland reminds you if you are involved in a vehicle crash, safely move your vehicle to the right shoulder or exit the freeway,” the California Highway Patrol said in a statement. “If your vehicle is stuck in the lanes of traffic, remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt on and call 9-1-1. Be extra careful if getting out of your car, especially if the crash took place on a freeway. We may not be thinking logically, which could put you in danger."

The CHP has said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson