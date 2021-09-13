You won't be able to show proof of a negative COVID test to attend Chase Center events this fall — you will have to show proof that you are fully vaccinated.

The Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center announced Monday that as the 18,000-seat venue reopens for its first games and concerts at full capacity this month, attendees will have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated to attend any event with over 1,000 people — which will be most if not all events at the Chase Center.

The requirement applies to anyone age 12 and up, so kids under 12 will be the only exceptions to the rule.

The Warriors are encouraging everyone over 18 to use the CLEAR Health Pass app to easily and securely show their proof of vaccination.

The Warriors had played a few games at the Chase Center in the spring at limited capacity, and at the time, ticket holders either could show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. Concerts, like two Phish shows that were rescheduled from last year, have not yet been happening at the Chase Center — Phish's dates were moved from July to October, and the first big show on the docket is Tame Impala on Wednesday, September 15.

Also playing the Chase Center will be Michael Buble on September 29, and Luke Combs on October 1. See the full calendar here.

Warriors pre-season games kick off on October 6, and the regular season begins with an October 21 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

