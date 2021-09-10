A 1970s-era home tucked up near the end of Stanyan Street in Cole Valley — on a hill with sweeping city and Bay views — just sold for $2.1 million over its asking price after receiving 15 offers.

The house, at 177 Belgrave Avenue, reportedly sold for $5.6 million after being listed for $3.5 million — marking some kind of record, and definitely clocking in as the most expensive house per square foot in Cole Valley.

Built in 1973 by the same owner who was selling it, the three-bedroom, two-bath house is a stunner with plenty of raw-wood charm — even though it has a kitchen in need of updating. And just two bathrooms! $5.6 million!!! (Redfin and Zillow both show the house as having sold for $4.6 million, which is confusing, as does the Compass listing page, but the website for the house itself announced the $5.6 million sale price.)

Compass realtor Aaron Bellings tells KRON4, "We were blown away by the offers and the final price."

Photo: Aerial Canvas

Photo: Aerial Canvas

Photo: Aerial Canvas

Another Compass realtor representing the property, Michael Bellings, tells KRON4, "If you showed this home to 100 people, I would bet that 99 of them would not think it’s in San Francisco which is one of the reasons it got such high offers."

It seems like the high offers might also have to do with the fact that there's a vacant lot attached at 1326 Stanyan, and there are already architectural plans for a 7-bedroom, 10,000 square-foot-house, either on this property or that one.

Photo: Aerial Canvas