The SFPD announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Lower Haight, stemming from a verbal altercation between an older man and several younger men outside of a business.

The incident happened around 12:26 a.m. Monday, and it began with the altercation on the 500 block of Haight Street. As KPIX reports via the SFPD, a 19-year-old man and several friends argued with an unknown male, and then fled up Fillmore Street toward Page when the suspect pulled a gun.

The suspect then allegedly fired on them, hitting the 19-year-old. The victim was found near Fillmore and Page, and taken to the hospital. His injuries have reportedly left him permanently blind.

It's not clear how many shots were fired, but no one else was injured.

Investigators were able to quickly identify a suspect, and about four hours later they surround a home two blocks away, on the 300 block of Haight Street.

They soon arrested 58-year-old Ronald Melbourne without incident.

Melbourne was booked on charges including attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, mayhem, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Any witnesses in the shooting or anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444, or you can text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Photo: Google Street View