The Caldor Fire continued threatening Heavenly Ski Resort on Tuesday night, and the resort's snowmaking guns were pointed at the buildings and mountains ahead of the fire's arrival. The fire topped 200,000 acres and most of its 18% containment is on the western edge, about two hours away from South Lake Tahoe, where the fire began weeks ago. [CBS SF]

About 1,500 new homes have been built in the South Lake Tahoe area in the last decade, even as the full-time population has decreased slightly. Second-home buyers and Airbnb types have driven up prices, and some former full-time residents have fled as a result. [Chronicle]

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors took a historic vote of no confidence in six-term Sheriff Laurie Smith last night, largely due to violence that's occurred in county jails. Smith argues that a larger mental health crisis is to blame, and that her staff only fails in not being mental health professionals. [KTVU]

SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday announced a new partnership with San Francisco State University to improve the investigations of sexual assaults and other crimes on campus. [Bay City News]

Jury selection continues for a second day today in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes in San Jose. [NBC Bay Area]

If you'd like something new to worry about, let us introduce you to the C.1.2 coronavirus variant, which may be the most contagious yet, but has mostly only been detected in and around South Africa so far. [Chronicle]

The increasing presence of porpoises and whales in San Francisco Bay is arguably the result of growing environmental protections. [Examiner]

It's a futile request, but the CDC is asking everyone who's not vaccinated to refrain from traveling over Labor Day. [Mercury News]

Top image: The sun is blocked by smoke from the Caldor Fire as it burns near Caples Lake on August 31, 2021 in Kirkwood, California. The Caldor Fire has burned over 190,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of structures and is currently 18 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)