- A small team at SF's I.T. Bookman Community Center helped 1,500 individuals get to vaccine appointments. Felicia Thibodeaux, who was a part of the group responsible for assisting over a thousand people to and from vaccine appointments, says she and a few others at the center were able to do so by using a van purchased with funds given by an anonymous donor; "you can't beat COVID single-handedly by yourself, so for every one person we get vaccinated it has taken five and six people to outreach the information, to schedule their appointments to talk to them to overcome their fears about the vaccine," Thibodeaux told ABC7 about their mass vaccination effort. [ABC7]
- Dog Eared Books in the Castro will soon reopen as a new bookshop called Fabulosa Books. The beloved bastion of books is temporarily closing shop to perform renovations before reopening under a new name — but Fabulosa Books already has a website up and running. [Hoodline]
- A fatal accident between a motorcyclist and a semi-truck occurred Friday evening on Lakeville Highway in Sonoma County. [KRON4]
- East Bay's iniBurger is set to donate a portion of their sales made from August through September to a relief fund that'll help house Afghan refugees. [Hoodline]
- There's a new bar opening up next week in China Basin that's expected to put patrons in a tequila-infused fever dream. [Eater SF]
- A growing number of East Bay parents are pushing for distance learning amid concerns over the Delta variant's communicability among the youths. [NBC Bay Area]
- In an ongoing saga that is the Bay Area drought: Lake Mendocino is now at near-historic low levels. [KPIX]
- Dumbarton Quarry Campground, which is perched on the San Francisco Bay, is one of the area's first new campsites in well over ten years. [SFGate]
- The death toll from the Kabul airport suicide bombings rose to 169 Afghans today, with that number likely to increase as authorities examine fragmented remains — though the United States military is continuing with Kabul airlifts, increasing the number of on-site soldiers. [Associated Press]
