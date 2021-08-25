- Progress was made containing the Dixie Fire — California's largest single-source wildfire in history — with at least 45% of it now under control. Since beginning on July 14, CAL FIRE has had a tug of war with the blaze trying to control it, but the past few days have seen positive gains in ceasing its advancements; by comparison, Caldor Fire is still only 11% contained. [CAL FIRE]
- One person was hospitalized after a police shooting in Oakland earlier this afternoon. The Oakland Police Department is investigating a police shooting that took place today on the 8400 block of Enterprise Way; the department has said a person was hospitalized following the shooting — and that the individual injured was wanted on a criminal warrant for manslaughter. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Bennett Fire near Grass Valley continues growing, prompting new mandatory evacuation orders for the area that stretches from Idaho Maryland Road to the east of Brunswick Road. [KPIX]
- After the sudden passing of Michael Morgan — the longtime conductor of the Oakland Symphony, who was also lauded for his involvement in the community — tributes from all over the Bay Area have since paid in his honor and legacy. [Oaklandside]
- Sure, it might already be PSL season... but sourdough is something you can unapologetically enjoy all year round. [Eater SF]
- A gas leak was reported today in San Jose near Race Street and Eugene Avenue; no injuries were reported, but some residents were told to momentarily evacuate their homes until the piece of PG&E equipment could be fixed. [KRON4]
- With a growing number of small-pet deaths associated with nearby coyotes, an East Bay resident was keen on putting a bounty on the animals (which he later retracted). [Hoodline]
- FYI: August is officially Transgender History Month in San Francisco. [The Bold Italic]
- And some 1,500 Americans in Afghanistan are still waiting to be pulled from the country as the Taliban’s evacuation deadline looms. [NYT]
Image: A wildfire hot shot crew defends property as the Dixie Fire pushes through the Genesee Valley on August 21, 2021 in Genesee, California. The Dixie Fire, Californias second largest wildfire in history, has grown to over 700,000 acres. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images)