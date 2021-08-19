- The 2020 Census confirmed that California continues to diversify – but it also cemented the state's need for more housing, including in Oakland. The new survey shows that the East Bay city gained 50,000 people over the last decade... but only 9,000 housing units, most of which are being offered at market-rate (i.e. remain unaffordable to most working-class people); the Census Bureau is expected to release more on the 2020 data on both housing and demographics in the coming months. [Oaklandside]
- OnlyFans announced today it will ban pornography on the platform soon. Starting on October 1, the subscription platform — which has become synonymous with adult content — will ban users from posting pornographic videos as the result of requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions... nevermind the fact that sex workers helped the company ascend to its juggernaut status. [New York Times]
- The amount of rental applications being filed in SF is up — but home prices are down. [Chronicle]
- Speaking of San Francisco rentals: Rent relief applications still lag on a local, state, and national level as bills keep piling up — and about 26,691 households in San Francisco are still behind on rent, each owing an estimated $4.9K on average. [Mission Local]
- The Dixie Fire continues to grow with just 35% of it contained and now measures 678,369 acres; the Caldor Fire is burning virtually unchecked — measuring over 65,000 acres; the Cache Fires rips through more homes as evacuation orders mound. [CAL FIRE]
- Dominique Crenn's more upscale eatery, Atelier Crenn, is putting lab-grown meat on the menu soon... in the form of chicken (that needs to still pass "regulatory review"). [Eater SF]
- As the Taliban advances its control over Afghanistan, many fear the country’s already fragile health care system will crash or, at the very least, remain in an uncertain limbo. [NPR]
- Oh, and Toys 'R' Us is apparently coming back. [CNN]