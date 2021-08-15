- Already 50% contained at 50 acres in size, the Bell Fire — a wildfire under CAL FIRE's incident list — began sometime Saturday. All evacuation orders related to the wildfire have been lifted; no injuries or loss of structures have been reported. [CAL FIRE]
- The current death toll of the 7.2-magnitude Haitian earthquake is now north of 700. Haiti is still reeling from a presidential assassination, leaving a leadership vacuum that has hampered aid and rescue efforts; some parts of the country still haven’t recovered from the disastrous quake that happened more than 11 years ago. [NYT]
- A gas leak caused by a car crash left some residents along Filbert Street in Oakland to evacuate their homes Saturday. [Mercury News]
- San Jose police have arrested a man who's the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday. [KRON4]
- Uncertainty around the pandemic's spiraling has caused a growing number of Bay Area events to either cancel or be postponed; Oasis canceled several shows last week, and club promoters have been canceling (or at the very least remained hesitant) to schedule future events. [ABC7]
- At least 10 inmates and 12 staff members have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the Santa Rita Jail — which has prompted a suspension of in-person meetings. [KPIX]
- Tree life appears to be emerging inside Big Basin even though it will be quite a while before visitors are allowed back in. [Hoodline]
- The buffy-headed marmoset — an incredibly funky-looking arboreal primate that's no bigger than a house cat — is now down to no more than 2,500 individuals scattered across dwindling patches of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. [Mongabay]
- Amid the turmoil and increasing violence from the Taliban, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly fled the country. [Washington Post]
