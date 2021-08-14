- Despite pediatric hospitals elsewhere in the country overflowing with COVID-19 cases, San Francisco (at the moment) has not a single child hospitalized with COVID-19. Though coronavirus infections continue to climb in the Bay Area, SF's hospital beds remain free of children suffering from COVID-19; this is a stark difference from other cities, like Dallas, which are seeing their pediatric centers at capacity due to severe COVID-19 infections among the youth. [Chronicle]
- A large earthquake struck near Haiti earlier today. The 7.2-magnitude tremor was among the largest recorded in the northern hemisphere so far this year; initial reports by the USGS say "high casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread." [CNN]
- The Dixie Fire had another night of explosive growth and now measures more than 540,000 acres in size. [CAL FIRE]
- One customer at Fuki-Sushi in Palo Alto went on a racist tirade recently after they were furious the eatery wasn’t currently accepting cash, saying it's "un-American" to do so before calling restaurant employees all sorts of racist things. [NBC Bay Area]
- U.C. Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert Dr. John Swartzberg has explained that yes, outdoor activities are far "less risky" than indoor ones, in regards to contracting COVID-19 — but outdoor events that include "yelling and screaming" and are generally packed tighter than tuna in a tin can should still be avoided. [KRON4]
- If you're pro-Great Walkway, supporters of keeping the Upper Great Highway car-free will convene at the roadway tomorrow to participate in the Save the Great Walkway Rally. [Hoodline]
- Take this weekend to do a day trip and explore the "wild coastal beauty" in Sonoma County — wine tasting, ziplining, and hiking included. [Hoodline]
- Small California towns continue to be disproportionately affected by the current drought conditions... with chemical porta potties now becoming a necessity for some restaurants to help them conserve precious water supplies. [New York Times]
