The San Francisco Fire Department apparently created confusion Wednesday for the San Francisco Police Department with an active shooter drill they were conducting.

The exact source of the misunderstanding remains unclear, but maybe it had something to do with confusion about "avenues"? In any event, SFPD officers descended on Treasure Island around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, telling media like ABC 7 reporter Tim Johns that there was a possible active shooter situation on the 300 block of Avenue H.

As this was happening, the SFFD was having an active shooter drill in the Sunset District, and this "caused confusion," they say in a tweet.

In usual all-caps form, the SFFD says "THANK YOU TO OUR MEDIA PARTNERS FOR CONFIRMING THIS INFO."

TREASURER ISLAND INCIDENT

YOUR @SFPD ARE ON SCENE OF AN INCIDENT ON @SFTIDA WITH NO INJURIES AND NO SHOTS FIRED



YOUR @SFFDPIO AND @SFPD HAVE A NON-RELATED ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL IN THE SUNSET WHICH CAUSED CONFUSION. THANK YOU TO OUR MEDIA PARTNERS FOR CONFIRMING THIS INFO pic.twitter.com/OfaFc45AZx — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 11, 2021

So, the Treasure Island "incident" was a false alarm, and no shots were fired anywhere — but it still sounds possible that someone, somewhere, heard a shot fired and a weird game of Telephone ensued?

Someone is clearly getting yelled at about this.

Photo: Jared Erondu