- The Dixie Fire continues growing and is now near 500,000 acres, and is the second-largest fire in state history — and largest single wildfire (not a complex) in state history. The fire is now 21% contained, down from 35%, and the firefighting effort is now focused on saving the town of Janesville. [CBS SF / KTVU]
- Oakland Unified School District kicked off its school year this morning, with many kids having in-person classes for the first time since the start of the pandemic. [NBC Bay Area]
- A brazen street robbery and shooting in Oakland's Chinatown was caught on surveillance camera on Saturday. [CBS SF]
- A driver who exited his car in the middle lane of northbound 101 in Rohnert Park early Sunday was struck and killed by a pickup truck. [Bay City News]
- The city of Novato is transforming a 63-acre defunct office park — formerly home to the Fireman's Fund Insurance company — into over 1,000 units of housing. [Chronicle]
- Google co-founder Larry Page now has residency status in New Zealand. [SF Business Times]
- Facebook has rolled out a dubious new feature in Groups that allows people to ask for "prayers" and people can click a button that says "I prayed." [Associated Press]
- The Giants won their game on Sunday to take the series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but it was a tough one with four out of seven games going to extra innings. [East Bay Times]
- A video released last week of a San Diego officer apparently passing out and OD-ing from airborne fentanyl exposure has many experts questioning the reality of what happened — and saying you can't OD on fentanyl like that. [New York Times]
Photo: Ronan Furuta