- A runner — who wants to be identified as "V" — was recently bitten and dragged by a group of assailants. Showing ABC7's Dion Lim her bruises and bite marks to camera, V recounts her attack at the corner of California and Fillmore streets, describing how she was assaulted by a group of teenagers who repeatedly struck her; captured footage from a nearby surveillance camera shows some of the attack and SFPD's investigation is still ongoing; V, a resident of San Francisco for over ten years, said to the news outlet that "there are consequences to do this thing." [ABC7]
- The Dixie Fire has had another explosive amount of growth overnight and now measures 463,477 acres in size — nearly 20,000 acres more than it did Saturday. [CAL FIRE]
- With some of San Francisco's Slow Streets corridors now permanent fixtures, local museums like the deYoung fear these detours could keep visitors, primarily tourists, away. [NYT]
- Frijz, a small chain of eateries known for its Belgian-style fries and waffles that first opened in San Francisco over 21 years ago, has shuttered all of its SF locations... but its sole store left at East 12th Street in Oakland remains open. [Hoodline]
- The SFPL's Ingleside Branch is set to reopen for in-person services tomorrow. [SFPL]
- Here's a handy list of Bay Area restaurants and bars that are currently requiring proof of vaccination to enter (which makes them among the safest to dine and drink at). [Eater SF]
- There's a growing number of children experiencing "long covid" — a term denoted for those suffering chronic issues, like brain fog and muscle fatigue, long after recovering from their initial infection — and it's causing alarm amongst medical professionals. [NYT]
- Due to India's new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code which took effect in May — and remains among the strictest laws around internet privacy in existence — Twitter has now appointed a "grievance officer" to comply with the new rules. [The Verge]
- Oh... and Sean Spicer is floating around the idea that Trump intends to run again in 2024. [The Guardian]
Image: Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond