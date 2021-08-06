An 87-year-old woman went for a walk in the Sunset District on Thursday evening and her family reported her missing after she did not return within a couple of hours. Then a few hours after that, she was found stabbed multiple times but still alive.

The unidentified woman left for her walk around 6:30 p.m., as KPIX reports via a release by the SFPD. When she did not return, her family reported her missing, and police officers launched a search in the neighborhood.

The woman was later discovered in the area of Sunset Parkway, along Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street, by passersby, and officers from Taraval Station responded to reports that she was stabbed.

They found her there around 11:15 p.m. Thursday with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Oddly, the SFPD says that an investigation is underway to determine if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

Another elderly woman, Jean Chang Kan Fung, went missing from the Richmond District after going for a walk in late May. The family of the 84-year-old later said they had information that she had been spotted in the Marina and was asking for a bus to take her to the Golden Gate Bridge.

The woman has not been found. Her granddaughter wrote in a Reddit thread that she did not suffer from mental illness.

Photo: Google Street View