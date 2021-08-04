- The SFMTA Board voted Tuesday night to make four "Slow Streets" permanent. Shotwell Street from Cesar Chavez to 14th streets, Lake Street from 28th to 2nd avenues, Golden Gate Avenue from Masonic Avenue to Broderick Street, and Sanchez Street from 23rd to 30th streets will now be permanently less friendly to cars. [Mission Local]
- State and local rent relief programs have paid out very little money to date, raising the question of how many people will face eviction due to the slow rollout. Public records show that only 10% of the $889 million in federal aid allocated to the Bay Area has been doled out so far. [Chronicle]
- There were two fatal shootings two hours apart on Tuesday night in Pleasant Hill and Concord, with the Pleasant Hill victim an alleged home intruder. [NBC Bay Area / Bay City News]
- The Dixie Fire has now officially joined the club of the 10 biggest wildfires in state history, reaching 274,139 acres (428 square miles), and it is currently 35% contained. [East Bay Times]
- The Dixie Fire burned through the Gold Rush-era ghost town of Rich Bar last week, destroying several historic structures. [Chronicle]
- A door-to-door outreach campaign has begun in Marin City, where coronavirus cases are surging due to low vaccination rates. [ABC 7]
- Lake Oroville is now at its lowest level since 1977. [East Bay Times]
- Trump and his lawyers are still trying to stonewall Congress's request to see his tax returns, taking their case to court once again. [New York Times]
- Former President Barack Obama is "significantly scaling back" plans for his 60th birthday celebration on Martha's Vineyard, which had initially had a guest list of hundreds, due to concerns over the Delta variant. [ABC 7]
