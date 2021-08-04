- A suspect has been arrested in the June 22 shooting of Thomas O'Bannon in the Bayview, and it's a Vallejo man, 36-year-old Derell Young. O'Bannon had, months earlier, been involved in a standoff with police at Glide Memorial Church, which appeared to stem from a mental health crisis. [CBS SF]
- A new wildfire erupted Wednesday, dubbed the River Fire, near the border of Nevada and Placer counties. Amid high winds and a Red Flag warning, the fire has already grown to 500 acres, and is immediately threatening homes in the town of Colfax. [CBS SF / Chronicle]
- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Thursday and Friday due to wildfire smoke coming into the region, and it's likely to most effect Solano, Napa, and Sonoma counties. [KTVU]
- Sonoma County announced that it will require vaccinations for all law enforcement and emergency services personnel. [KRON4]
- Philip Kreycik's smartwatch was found on the body discovered late Tuesday in Pleasanton, which may yield a time of death — and we now have a map of where he was found in relation to his planned running route. [Chronicle]
NEW: This map shows the planned running route of Philip Kreycik based on his Strava account vs. where his body was found @sfchronicle https://t.co/4olr326A9o pic.twitter.com/pH1O1kDoLT— Matthias Gafni (@mgafni) August 4, 2021
- All six victims in the July 26 plane crash in Truckee have been identified, and they include one Northern California man, Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, of Nevada City. [Chronicle]
- Some moronic assholes in San Jose are challenging a bookstore's mask mandate and posting videos about their confrontations on YouTube, because they're morons. [Hoodline]
- And here we go with this again: A bowling alley in Danville is refusing to enforce the mask mandate, saying customers can "choose for themselves." [NBC Bay Area]
- Richmond's Pacific East Mall is launching an "indoor night market," a first for the Bay Area. [Hoodline]
- According to a source, the Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz. [East Bay Times]
Photo courtesy of PG&E