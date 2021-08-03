No big surprise here given that Steph Curry has long professed his loyalty to the Golden State Warriors, but the repeat MVP has reportedly just agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $215 million.

The contract can't be signed until August 6, but Bay Area News Group says it has confirmation of Curry's intentions from a league source. And once it is signed, this will make Curry the first player in NBA history to have signed two contracts worth $200 million or more.

ESPN was the first to report on the contract extension.

Curry, 33, has made no secret that he wants to retire as a Warrior, and this contract may well take him into his retirement. He remains under contract for the 2021-22 season, and this contract takes him up through 2026, at which point he will be 38.

As Bay Area News Group calculates it:

Curry will make $45.8 million for the 2021-22 season and extend his contract for four more years, guaranteeing him $261 million over the next five seasons. Curry will make $48 million in 2022-23, $51.9 million in 2023-24, $55.7 million in 2024-25 and $59.6 million in 2025-26.

By comparison, LeBron James, who turns 37 in December, is currently under a two-year, $85.7M contract with the Lakers, and he becomes a free agent in 2023 if he doesn't decide to retire.

As ESPN writes of the Curry deal, it binds him to the Warriors "through the rest of his prime and solidifies the franchise's pursuit of a fourth NBA title in the Curry era with a core that includes All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images