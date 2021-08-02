- An announcement about a new indoor mask mandate for much of the Bay Area is expected at noon Monday. The same coalition of health officers that recommended masks for the vaccinated several weeks ago is having a press conference and they're expected to say that masks are going to be required everywhere again in light of the Delta variant. [CBS SF / KTVU]
- Partying Millennials are driving the Delta variant surge in San Francisco both through breakthrough infections and an overall lower vaccination rate compared to other age groups. [Chronicle]
- Firefighters in Sonoma County quickly contained a vegetation fire that broke out around 4 p.m. Sunday near Lake Sonoma, just west of Cloverdale, and grew to just over 7 acres. [Press Democrat]
- VTA train service in San Jose remains offline following the May shooting but the agency is beginning running buses along the light-rail routes starting today. [Mercury News]
- Traffic has returned to the Bay Area, but congestion levels are actually much higher on weekends lately than on weekdays, with weekdays still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. [Chronicle]
- The Dixie Fire grew by another 3,600 acres on Sunday, becoming the 11th largest fire in state history, and it is now 33% contained. [Chronicle]
- New York City is suddenly dealing with the problem of clearing homeless encampments in Manhattan, and facing pushback familiar to all San Franciscans because of a lack of adequate shelter space to move them to. [New York Times]
- Simone Biles is returning to Olympic competition on Tuesday to compete in the balance beam finals. [Associated Press]
- Actor Matt Damon is getting a lot of heat on Twitter after sharing a story about talking to his daughter and learning that he can't say "f----t" anymore in any context, whether about gay men or not. [Mercury News]
Photo: Flemming Fuchs