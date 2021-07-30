About seven blocks worth of streets will be closed to traffic this coming Wednesday, and continuing til Monday, August 9, in the latest BS from the Van Ness BRT.

The so-called Van Ness Improvement Project has not improved the lives of businesses along that corridor, as now five years of endless construction and hassle has virtually eliminated foot traffic all up the storied street. But the Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will now eliminate car traffic too, for five days at least, on about six blocks near the intersection of Mission and South Van Ness. The SFMTA reminds you that about seven blocks of traffic will be shut down beginning this Wednesday, until the following Monday, so be ready for re-routes galore.

TRAFFIC ALERT: #ScoutYourRoute! Next Wednesday 8/4, the South Van Ness & Mission intersection will be closed down for five days. Find maps, directions and transit info at https://t.co/up2Z4dE639. pic.twitter.com/mP56FCZouV — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) July 30, 2021

“The South Van Ness Avenue at Mission Street intersection will be closed to all traffic Wednesday, August 4, 6:00 a.m., through Monday, August 9, 6:00 a.m.,” the SMTA says in their announcement. “As part of the Van Ness Improvement Project, we will be replacing the roadway on South Van Ness Avenue at Mission Street. Closing the intersection for five days allows us to complete inconvenient and disruptive work that would otherwise require two months of work done in segments.

“This closure will impact people driving, taking transit and walking in SoMa, Tenderloin, Civic Center, Hayes Valley, Duboce Triangle, Downtown and Inner Mission.”

Image: SFMTA

Cars and bikes will have it the worst, and as you see above, roughly seven blocks of South Van Ness Avenue, Mission Street, and 12th Street will be closed to traffic. There are ten — count ‘em — ten different detours for people using those streets. These also affect US 101, Market Street, Otis Street, Howard Street, and 9th, 12th, and 13th Streets.

If you use any of those streets, SFMTA is recommending you “Scout Your Route.”

Image: SFMTA

Muni riders will get detours too, as the 14-Mission, 49-Van Ness, and 90-San Bruno will see their routes altered. You can find a full-size version of the above graphic at SFMTA.

For pedestrians, sidewalks and accessibility ramps will still be there for your use. But SFMTA also cautions “people walking are encouraged to avoid the work area.”

Reminder: The South Van Ness Ave & Mission St intersection will be closed to traffic 8/4-8/9 as part of the Van Ness Improvement Project. Visit https://t.co/up2Z4dVGUH for benefits, details, detours and bus reroutes. pic.twitter.com/m38gKLHKDD — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) July 29, 2021

Oh, people have been avoiding that area for years, whenever possible. The shutdowns are expected to be over by Monday morning rush hour on August 9. But in terms of the endless Van Ness construction hell, the SFMTA said in April that “Construction is projected to be finished by the end of this year, with Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service running on Van Ness Avenue from Mission to Lombard beginning in early 2022.”

Image: @sfmta_muni via Twitter