- On Sunday, a driver in a white van crashed into multiple parked cars and a tree in the Richmond District, in the vicinity of Balboa Street and 6th Avenue, apparently while trying to turn around. The driver may have been suffering some kind of medical problem. [KRON4]
- The Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas counties prompted new evacuation orders overnight for the areas of Lake Almanor, Genesee Valley North, East Indian Valley, Grizzly Mountain, and more. [CBS SF]
- A firefighting strike team from Alameda County just returned home after spending two weeks fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. [Bay City News]
- A car crashed into a home on Jennings Street in SF's Bayview neighborhood this morning, causing a gas leak that shut down the street. [KRON4]
- Early morning commuters saw some serious BART delays for trains moving through San Francisco this morning, due to an unexplained equipment problem on the tracks that has apparently been resolved. [Mercury News]
- According to Caltrans data, traffic in most Bay Area counties has returned to pre-pandemic levels. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF Supervisors continue to press Muni on swifter reopening of all bus and train lines, but it likely won't all happen until late 2022 due to staffing. [ABC 7]
- Face masks are going to now be required inside all San Mateo County buildings starting today. [NBC Bay Area]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the CDC is considering revising its mask guidance to tell vaccinated people to return to wearing masks indoors amid the Delta variant surge. [Associated Press]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed a second Republican who is critical of Donald Trump to her select committee investigating the January 6th riot at the Capitol. [New York Times]
Photo: Castrocam.net