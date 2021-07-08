A two-alarm fire in Merced Heights on Thursday afternoon required the rescue of at least one resident in the burning home.

As KPIX reports via the SFFD's Twitter, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. on the 100 block of Garfield Street at the corner of Bright Street in Merced Heights.

The SFFD said that one resident had to be rescued from the second floor of the home.

Things were apparently under control quickly, despite the second alarm. KPIX says that by 2:15 p.m. the "fire seemed to be under control, though there was still smoke hanging in the area of the hilltop neighborhood."

