A San Pablo man was found dead inside a tent at Lake Oroville over the holiday weekend, and the death is being investigated as a murder.

20-year-old Tyler Dickson was on a camping trip with his family when his uncle awoke early Saturday to find him dead in his tent, as Chico television station KHSL reports. The death occurred at Bidwell Marina Campground next to the reservoir.

California State Parks Law Enforcement first responded to the scene around around 5 a.m. Saturday, and KHSL reports that the Butte County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation. They have not said much about the case except that there was "evidence pointing to murder."

The Sheriff's Office has also said that it appears to have been an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

Dickson traveled to Lake Oroville with family from San Pablo, and his uncle said he was a good kid and an athlete.

Bay Area News Groups reports that Dickson was the quarterback of the El Cerrito High School football team, and he graduated there in 2019. He was reportedly attending Contra Costa College.

Anyone with information about Dickson's death is asked to call detectives at 530-538-7671.

