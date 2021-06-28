- This weird and convoluted story about an alleged assault on a signature-gatherer for the petition to recall three members of the SF School Board, and an attempted theft of signature pages, has gotten weirder. The suspect has not been publicly named, but District Attorney Chesa Boudin says he is referring the matter to the state Attorney General's office — which may or may not have something to do with the suspect's connection to the campaign to elect Boudin, and/or an alleged hate crime in this incident. [Chronicle]
- The guy who survived that shark attack near Half Moon Bay on Saturday has now shared a detailed description of how it happened and how he escaped — and he says it seemed more like a curiosity bite on the part of the shark. [SFGate]
- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong strongly pushed back on a city council decision to cut $18 million from the department's budget, saying it will slow already slow response times from the police, and greatly challenge their efforts to curb violent crime. [Bay City News / Chronicle]
- The driver of a black, older-model sedan is being sought in a hit-and-run in Half Moon Bay that injured a pedestrian on Sunday night. [CBS SF]
- A bill to extend the state's eviction moratorium through September has passed the Assembly and moves on to the Senate, two days ahead of the original expiration date. [CBS SF]
- Senator Dianne Feinstein and her husband just listed their multi-building, seven-bedroom estate on the west shore of Lake Tahoe for $41 million. [KRON4]
Photo via Realtor.com