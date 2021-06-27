  • Even though there's no parade this year, hundreds — thousands, even — of people gathered at popular spots like Dolores Park and Oasis Saturday to celebrate Pride. Crowds packed tighter than tuna in a tin can occupied the grasses atop Dolores Park and the dancefloor at recently reopened Oasis (where the likes of Sister Roma and Adam Rippon were in attendance); Juanita MORE!'s People's March and Rally and her beloved Pride Party will probably draw like-sized crowds today, too. [KPIX/KRON4]
  • Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two San Francisco murders. Livermore officers Saturday detained Robert Newt — a 32-year-old man who's thought to have slain a 54-year-old and 61-year-old in SF earlier this month; two City warrants were issued for his arrest, as well as a federal warrant for possession of illegal firearms — and he will soon be transported to the custody of San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office. [KRON4]
  • San Francisco has lost thousands of urban trees over the past decade, adversely affecting BIPOC communities. [SF Examiner]
  • PG&E is warning the Calistoga, Angwin, and Mount Veeder areas in Napa County to brace for more power outages than usual this fire season. [ABC7]
  • The evidence is clear (including in Kenya's off-shore marine sanctuaries): Environmental tourism remains not only more profitable but far more biologically sustainable than opening up ocean reserves for commercial fishing. [Mongabay]
  • As concerns around the Delta variant's potential widespread grip in the United States, health officials are urging the unvaccinated to get inoculations against COVID-19 — especially given the growing concern that it can cause more severe symptoms in vulnerable individuals. [NPR]
  • The death toll of the Surfside condominium building collapse has now risen to 9 people, with 156 people still unaccounted for. [Miami Herald]

Photo: Getty Images/Alexander Spatari