- Even though there's no parade this year, hundreds — thousands, even — of people gathered at popular spots like Dolores Park and Oasis Saturday to celebrate Pride. Crowds packed tighter than tuna in a tin can occupied the grasses atop Dolores Park and the dancefloor at recently reopened Oasis (where the likes of Sister Roma and Adam Rippon were in attendance); Juanita MORE!'s People's March and Rally and her beloved Pride Party will probably draw like-sized crowds today, too. [KPIX/KRON4]
NBD just me and my sis @AdamRippon living our best lives at the @sfoasis grand opening party. HAPPY PRIDE! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/i47iRqA3Bd— Sister Roma (@SisterRoma) June 27, 2021
- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two San Francisco murders. Livermore officers Saturday detained Robert Newt — a 32-year-old man who's thought to have slain a 54-year-old and 61-year-old in SF earlier this month; two City warrants were issued for his arrest, as well as a federal warrant for possession of illegal firearms — and he will soon be transported to the custody of San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office. [KRON4]
- San Francisco has lost thousands of urban trees over the past decade, adversely affecting BIPOC communities. [SF Examiner]
- PG&E is warning the Calistoga, Angwin, and Mount Veeder areas in Napa County to brace for more power outages than usual this fire season. [ABC7]
- The evidence is clear (including in Kenya's off-shore marine sanctuaries): Environmental tourism remains not only more profitable but far more biologically sustainable than opening up ocean reserves for commercial fishing. [Mongabay]
- As concerns around the Delta variant's potential widespread grip in the United States, health officials are urging the unvaccinated to get inoculations against COVID-19 — especially given the growing concern that it can cause more severe symptoms in vulnerable individuals. [NPR]
- The death toll of the Surfside condominium building collapse has now risen to 9 people, with 156 people still unaccounted for. [Miami Herald]
Photo: Getty Images/Alexander Spatari