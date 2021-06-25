The SF Giants and the Oakland A's are repeating the time-honored tradition tonight of the Bay Bridge series, competing against each other in a set of three East Bay vs. West Bay games at Oracle Park. And these are the first big games to happen at the stadium since all masking and social-distancing requirements were lifted.

The first of three games starts Friday night at 6:45 p.m., and around 35,000 fans of both the A's and the Giants are expected to attend. (For those coming from the East Bay, it may mean leaving early if they want to catch BART before it shuts down around 9, but San Francisco Bay Ferry has resumed pre- and post-game ferry service between China Basin and Oakland/Alameda.)

As ABC 7 reports, the former mask requirements at Oracle were dropped earlier this month, and now the official word is that masks are "strongly encouraged" for unvaccinated fans.

The next game will be Saturday starting at 7:05 p.m., and Game 3 of the series is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The A's will then return to RingCentral Coliseum for their first full-capacity game on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. The Coliseum has room for 46,000 fans at full capacity.

The first full-capacity indoor events at the Chase Center are set to begin next month.