- Governor Gavin Newsom tells the New York Times that he's hoping to promote California as a domestic tourist destination this summer, and not cede all that tourism cash "to Florida." Also, he notes that the vaccine lottery incentives are working, and there was a 13% uptick in vaccinations over a recent week. [New York Times]
- Supervisor Aaron Peskin's drinking and generally bad behavior have been the subject of newspaper coverage going back to the aughts, as Mission Local's Joe Eskanazi points out. He points to Chronicle coverage in 2007 and 2008 about Peskin harassing female colleagues and then-Port director Monique Moyer, including after-hours phone calls in which he sounded drunk. [Mission Local]
- A gas leak during the early evening hours of Thursday prompted a shelter-in-place order and some evacuations in the Inner Richmond. [ABC 7]
- A man seen in a locally viral video stealing petition paperwork from a volunteer for the campaign to recall three SF school board members has been fired from his job. [Chronicle]
- Cal/OSHA approved new rules for workers on Thursday, saying that fully vaccinated workers can go without masks on the job. [Associated Press]
- Foster City has spent $90 million on a levee project with a steel seawall meant to counter the impacts of sea-level rise. [Chronicle]
- A new study found that an undeveloped parcel of land that's owned by San Francisco International Airport is home to a thriving population of endangered San Francisco garter snakes. [NBC Bay Area]
- Phoenix is currently on fire, and there was also a spate of drive-by shootings on Thursday in the city that injured 12 people and killed one. [Associated Press]
Photo: Michael Jin