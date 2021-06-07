- Alameda County's methodology for recording COVID deaths changed last week, resulting in a one-day, 25% drop in the county's death toll in the pandemic. In the previous methodology, anyone who tested positive for COVID at the time of their death was counted, even if they died in a car crash — but the change in the number still seems bizarre. [SFGate]
- A fire in a PG&E utility vault in San Rafael cut off power for about 3,000 customers on Sunday. [CBS SF]
- Two homeless men died in Berkeley's Civic Center Park on Sunday, and another had to be treated for an overdose but survived. [KRON4]
- University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto has been closed to car traffic since early in the pandemic, allowing for a temporary dining plaza to take over, but now the city manager wants to reopen the street next month. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Chronicle today delves into the ongoing battle between "anchor-outs," the bohemian community of people living on boats anchored off Sausalito in Richardson Bay, and the regional agency that is trying to evict them — and in some cases confiscating and crushing their ill-maintained boats. [Chronicle]
- Former SF supervisor and assemblymember Tom Ammiano was honored by the Giants with a signed jersey on Saturday night, and Honey Mahogany sang — and the Giants went on to win. [48 Hills]
- Then the Cubs beat the Giants on Sunday, avoiding a sweep. [CBS SF]
- A new study is looking at how the pandemic-related decrease in shipping traffic off the California coast, and consequent decrease in ocean noise, impacted the life of whales. [Mercury News]
- The Supreme Court has decided against taking up a challenge to the law that requires only men to register with Selective Service in the event of a military draft. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell